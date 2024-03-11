The viewership numbers are in for the March 8th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 2,439,000 average viewers and scored a rating of 0.69 in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers are up from the previous Friday’s viewership and demo numbers of 2,348,000 and 0.64. It’s also up from what the overnight estimates that were reported on Saturday.

SmackDown was headlined by another electric segment featuring Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, The Rock, and Roman Reigns. The Visionary officially accepted The Great One challenge, with all four men set to clash in a tag team matchup on Mania 40 night one. Elsewhere on the show, Tiffany Stratton defeated Michin and Kevin Owens and Randy Orton teamed up to defeat Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

