The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Jed I. Goodman is reporting that the Friday, March 8, 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from the sold out American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, drew 2.368 million viewers for the early overnight preliminary numbers.

By comparison, this is up from the number for the previous week’s show, which came in at 2.23 million viewers for the early overnight preliminary numbers.

Last week’s show would go on to finish with 2.348 million viewers after the 2.23 overnight figure.

The 3/8 episode this week scored a 0.64 rating in the key 18 to 49 year old demographic for the overnight preliminary numbers, higher than the previous week’s rating of 0.60 for the key 18-49 demo. The show finished with a 0.64 in the key demo for last week’s show.

We will keep you updated as the final ratings and viewership for the March 8 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown become available.