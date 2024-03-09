Last Sunday AEW ran its annual Revolution pay-per-view from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The event was centered around The Icon Sting, who wrestled his final-ever matchup, and went out as an AEW tag team champion.

The Wrestling Observer reports that the early buy estimate for Revolution is between 171,000-175,000. This number is not yet finalized as AEW usually gets a late surge of buys that have not been factored in yet. The top two selling PPVs for AEW are the 2021 edition of All Out and the 2023 All In event from Wembley Stadium.