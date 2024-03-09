Tonight WWE invaded the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for its weekly episode of SmackDown. Here are the big news stories coming out of the show.

Two matchups were announced for next week’s SmackDown.

MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR MARCH 15TH WWE SMACKDOWN:

-Bayley vs. Dakota Kai

-Rey Mysterio returns

In the main event segment The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins all faced off. Seth and Cody accepted the Great One’s challenge, which means the tag team match for WrestleMania 40 night one is official. Rocky and Reigns will take on Seth and Cody. If the Bloodline loses, then Cody will wrestle Reigns on night two free of the Bloodline, but if the Bloodline wins…Reigns vs. Rhodes II is a BLOODLINE RULES MATCH.