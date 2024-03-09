The AEW rebranding moves forward tonight with a packed episode of Rampage:

Kip Sabian & The Butcher vs. Orange Cassidy & Trent

House Rules AEW TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Robyn Renegade

Penta el Zero Miedo vs. Action Andretti

Bryan Keith & Komander vs. Top Flight vs. Private Party

AEW Rampage 3/8/24

From the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia!

Match #1. Kip Sabian & The Butcher vs. Orange Cassidy & Trent

Trent lays some elbows into The Butcher, who floors Trent with an elbow of his own. Trent flips out of a suplex and connects with an enziguiri. Butcher comes back with a body block and tags Sabian, who gets back body dropped. Running back elbows by Trent and a tag to Cassidy. Cassidy and Sabian trade some impressive counters back and forth but Cassidy eventually plants him with a Satellite DDT. Bucher in now and he counters the DDT with a powerslam followed by a backbreaker. Pocket hands for Cassidy as he evades a charge from both Sabian and Butcher and dropkicks Butcher. Hot tag, kind of, to Trent. Trent lays out Sabian with some clotheslines and a Meteora. Flying knee to Butcher by Trent and a plancha to the floor. Saito suplex to Sabian. Running knee by Trent gets a two count. Pump handle throw by Butcher and a diving double stomp off the top by Sabian for two. Trent ducks under Butcher and hits a big German suplex. Orange Punch to Butcher out of nowhere! Strong Zero by Trent and this one’s over.

Winners: Trent & Orange Cassidy

Rating: **1/2. Nice win here for Best Friends, laying the foundation for the tag team tournament coming up.

Ruby is here with Renee. Ruby doesn’t just feel bad about Saraya, she hates her and her inbred family… and she’s going to get what’s coming to her.

Match #2. Julia Hart vs. Robyn Renegade

House Rules state that no one can go off the top rope. Hart bounces Renegade’s head off the mat and then beats on her in the corner. Vertical suplex by Hart gets a two count. Renegade fights back with a running dropkick in the corner. Snap mare by Hart and a superkick. Northern Lariat by Hart and Hartless is locked in. It’s over.

Winner: Julia Hart

Rating: NR

Saraya is in the back and says this is all Ruby’s fault. Zack now destroys a pair of dudes.

Match #3. Action Andretti vs. Penta el Zero Miedo

Head scissors by Andretti sends Penta to the floor. Penta catches a charging Andretti with an enziguiri the two fight to the outside. Moonsault by Andretti as Penta responds with some chops. Back in the ring and Penta connects with some shoulder blocks before we go to commercial. Springboard in the ring by Andretti after commercial but he eats an anti-air superkick. Spanish fly by Andretti gets two. Andretti eats a superkick and then gets sent up and over and there’s another one in mid-air. Slingblade by Penta gets a long two count. Penta sends Andretti to the top after a charge but Andretti hops over the back with a Poisonrana! Tornillo off the top by Andretti but Penta catches him with another anti-air strike to the face. Fear Factor by Penta and that’s that.

Winner: Penta el Zero Miedo

Rating: **1/2. This was a fun sprint but I feel like, again, it’s something we’ve seen a bunch of times. I’ll forever be about Penta getting singles wins, however.

Match #4. Triple Threat Tag Match: Top Flight vs. Private Party vs. Bryan Keith & Komander

Rising knee by Dante to Keith. Keith with a pair of big boots to Top Flight and Komander is in to support. Private Party jumps in and dances but Top Flight responds with a double dropkick. All six guys brawl to the outside as we head to commercial with Private Party taking control. Senton by Kassidy to Keith for two. Keith ducks a clothesline and dropkicks Kassidy before dumping Quen. Keith misses an enziguiri but Quen takes Komander off the apron so he can’t make the tag. Kassidy tries a Twist of Fate but Keith sends him into Quen and follows up with a rising headbutt. Ushigaroshi to Kassidy and Keith tags in Darius. Right hands by Darius and a bulldog between the ropes. Bottom rope assisted Flatliner/DDT combo to Private Party. Komander tags himself in with a rope walk dropkick. Chops to Kassidy by Komander, who gets 3D’d on the top rope by Private Party. Keith in with an exploder to Kassidy and Komander cradles Quen for a two count. Darius tags himself in and low bridges Keith. Clothesline by Dante as Komander rolls him up for two. High knee by Dante but an assisted high kick by Top Flight. Dante takes out Private Party on the outside and Darius finishes this with the ripcord powerbomb facebuster!

Winner: Top Flight

Rating: **1/2. Everything, everywhere, with everyone, all at once.

Final Thoughts. This is your typical Rampage. Nothing awful, nothing great, and entirely skippable. Good for Best Friends, if nothing else. 6.5/10.