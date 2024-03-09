New champions have been crowned at tonight’s TNA Sacrifice event.

The System (Bryan Myers & Eddie Edwards) defeated ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) to become the promotion’s new tag team champions. This ends Austin and Bey’s reign at 139 days.

Dani Luna and Jody Threat also captured tag team gold at Sacrifice. The duo, known as Spitfire, defeated MK Ultra (Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich) at this evening’s show. MK Ultra only had a reign of 14 days

