A huge partnership between WWE and Logan Paul.

The United States Champion opened tonight’s SmackDown by announcing that he and the WWE have partnered up and made his popular energy drink, PRIME, the “Official Hydration Drink Partner” of WWE. The sponsorship includes the PRIME logo being present on the mat starting at WrestleMania 40 and for future WWE premium live events.

Both Paul, and WWE Chief Content Officer issued the following statements through Sports Illustrated:

“We’ve worked incredibly hard at PRIME to build a brand that disrupts the beverage industry, and it’s time to join forces with the global leader in sports entertainment,” said Paul in an official statement. “Thank you to everyone on both sides who have played an important role in bringing PRIME Hydration to the ring.”

“What Logan and his team have built in a short time is phenomenal,” said Levesque. “We’re excited to help showcase PRIME Hydration across our biggest events.”