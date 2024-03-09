Tonight WWE invades the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for its weekly episode of SmackDown. Fightful Select has released the following report revealing the lineup order, spoilers and more backstage notes ahead of the program. Check it out below.

– Logan Paul will open the show with a promo

– Randy Orton & KO vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller

– Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross

– Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton

– Dragon Lee vs. Angel

– The Rock & Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes face-off.

Backstage News

– Cedric Alexander & Ashante Thee Adonis vs. Cameron Grimes & Odyssey Jones is scheduled for a pre-show dark match

– Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax is scheduled for a post-show dark match

– Jey Uso vs. Gunther is scheduled for a post-show dark match

– Street Profits, B-Fab, Scarlett, AOP, Paul Ellering are all set for the show as well.

SPOILERS

– The main event segment is set for two segments

– Jimmy Uso, Solo SIkoa and Paul Heyman are listed for the main event segment

– Logan Paul is set for commentary during the RKOKO match.

– Segment four is listed as “SHORT” with no further description