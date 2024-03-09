WWE SmackDown Results 3/8/24

American Airlines Center

Dallas, Texas

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Corey Graves & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Logan Paul, KSI, Randy Orton Segment

Logan Paul: Dallas, Texas. Dallas, you are my city of firsts. Two years ago, Logan Paul wrestled his first WrestleMania, right here in Dallas. And tonight, Dallas, you will be the first to witness history unfold right before your eyes. If you know anything about me, you will know that I’m a conqueror. I’m not doing that. No, this is my moment. You all suck. Look, I’m a conqueror. I didn’t just joined WWE to take part, I joined the WWE to takeover. You can chant what but look at me. The best rookie year of all-time. The United States Champion. The most viral athlete in this company. Everything I touch turns into gold. Nobody can garner attention like me. And yeah, I’m successful, but I’m not talking about my title. I’m not talking about my massively successful YouTube Channel. I’m not talking about my podcast. I’m not talking about my boxing matches. I’m not even talking about my five star wrestling matches, you’re welcome. I’m talking about the thing you love. I’m talking about the WWE.

Ever since my first appearance, right here in Dallas, we’ve broken every record. The highest viewership at every event. Every single PLE, sold out. The biggest deals the company has ever done. You don’t get it, do you? I’m the secret sauce. And the WWE, business is booming. One can almost say that the WWE is in its prime. Boy, Dallas, do I have a surprise for you. Drum roll, please. No, Dallas, you’re not dreaming, my company, prime hydration has partnered with the WWE to be the first ever center ring sponsor of this great organization. Starting at WrestleMania, and every PLE from now on. I am glad that you are as excited as I am, because now I would like to welcome, to the prime ring, England’s finest, another social media megastar, and my partner in prime, KSI. He came all the way from England to show up to this hell hole, just for this moment. Hey, Dallas, I think a moment this big deserves a big photo, so smile back there, I’m going to make you famous. Maybe I’ll tag you, probably not. Where is he?

Randy Orton’s music plays. Logan escapes The RKO. Orton nails KSI with The RKO to close the segment. Orton pours a bottle of prime on top of KSI.

First Match: Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller

STILL TO COME

– Bobby Lashley w/The Street Profits & B-Fab vs. Karrion Kross w/The Final Testament

– The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins Segment

Checkout Episode 403 of The Hoots Podcast