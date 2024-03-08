More details on Kazuchika Okada signing with AEW.

Justin Barrasso from Sports Illustrated revealed in a new report that Okada’s decision to join AEW was heavily influenced by his collaboration with The Elite. Despite his initial allure towards WWE and working WrestleMania, The Rainmaker thought his path to success would happen in AEW. Sources from NJPW and AEW tell Barrasso that Okada believes that AEW provides the ideal platform for his ambitions, with the added factor that he would not have to relocate his family to the states.

A big part of Okada’s decision was his chance to work with The Elite, specifically the Young Bucks, who he grew close to in TNA and NJPW. It is also mentioned that Barrasso Okada has deep trust in AEW’s leader, Tony Khan, who brokered a multi-million dollar deal spanning multiple years for the former IWGP world champion. Khan was also the one who pitched for Okada to go heel when he aligned with the Bucks on Dynamite.

The reformed iteration of The Elite is set to debut in the ring this Saturday on AEW Collision from Duluth, Georgia. Okada’s initial feud is anticipated to be with Eddie Kingston following his attack on the Mad King this past Wednesday.