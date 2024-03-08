The Rock is back and his power in WWE is bigger than ever.

The Great One joined the TKO Board earlier this year, and has been heavily featured on programming leading up to WrestleMania 40. Rocky will be teaming with Roman Reigns to battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins a tag team matchup that will headline night one of Mania. A report surfaced earlier this morning revealing that it probably won’t be the only matchup the former world champion wrestles this year. And that’s not all.

Fightful Select is now reporting that the Rocky has input on who will be inducted into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class. However, it is unknown if Rock “will” have a say, or “has” already had a say. A source tells Fightful that it would be evident “if the planned inductees are revealed as scheduled.” So far Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, and the US Express have been announced for the 2024 class.