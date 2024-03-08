A new tag team matchup has been added to this evening’s WWE SmackDown.

Kevin Owens will team up with Randy Orton to battle Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. WWE confirmed the matchup on social media.

Tonight WWE invades the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for its weekly episode of SmackDown. Below is an updated lineup for the show.

-The Rock and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns are set to appear

-Cody Rhodes and WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear to answer The Rock’s WrestleMania challenge

-WWE United States Champion Logan Paul returns

-Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross