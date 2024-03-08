A huge update on The Rock and his plans to wrestle in 2024.

The Great One is currently slotted in for WrestleMania 40, where he and Roman Reigns will team up to battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in tag team action on night one in Philadelphia. However, the Wrestling Observer reports that Rocky will most likely wrestle again this year, with the hopes being that it happens at one of the WWE events in Saudi Arabia.

According to the report, WWE would really like it if the Rock could wrestle in the Middle East, specifically its May 25th premium live event, which would be the day before AEW Double or Nothing. It is noted that nothing is set in stone as of yet, and there are “a lot of variables at play” in regards to if the match could even happen. It is hinted that the Rock vs. Roman Reigns would likely be the match that happens there.

As a reminder, if Rock and Reigns are victorious on night one of WrestleMania 40 then the Tribal Chief’s title defense against Cody Rhodes on night two will be a BLOODLINE RULES match. However, if the American Nightmare and The Visionary are able to defeat the powerful Samoan duo than the title match will be FREE OF THE BLOODLINE instead.

