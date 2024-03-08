The next entrants into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame have been announced.

The US Express (Barry Windham & Mike Rotunda) will join the likes of Bull Nakano and Paul Heyman as inductees for this year’s ceremony in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on WrestleMania 40 weekend. The marks Rotunda’s first induction into the Hall of Fame. This will be Windham’s second after getting inducted in 2012 as a member of the Four Horsemen.

The duo were former two-time WWF (WWE) tag team champions and competed at the very first WrestleMania in 1985. Rotunda would go on to have a run as IRS, and is the father of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas.

The news was first broken by The Ringer. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H later released a video on his social media channels revealing the conversation he had with the US Express about getting into the WWE Hall of Fame.

From the very first #WrestleMania… to the WWE Hall of Fame. Mike Rotunda & Barry Windham are a legendary tag team with deep family ties to our business, and their influence will be felt for generations to come. It was an honor to tell the US Express that they're #WWEHOF bound. pic.twitter.com/PT4m7rQVIt — Triple H (@TripleH) March 8, 2024

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on the WWE Hall of Fame entrants for this year.