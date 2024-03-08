Kevin Kelly has indeed been fired from AEW.

As noted yesterday, Kelly was removed from the company’s announcer roster page and had been absent from this past weekend’s Revolution pay-per-view. He began with AEW as the lead play-by-play man for Collision, but Tony Schiavone would eventually be given that role, with Kelly moving to a color-commentary position next to Schiavone and alongside Nigel McGuinness. He has been vocal about AEW not using him over the weekend in a series of tweets, including one that claimed that he was “libeled” by Ian Riccaboni.

PW Torch broke the news this morning that Kelly had been let go, with Dave Meltzer confirming later that it was an internal issue. Kelly did come under some fire when he started promoting Q’anon movies on his social media channels, something Riccaboni called him out on publicly in Discord. PW Torch noted that Kelly’s posts cost him his job.

Kelly previously worked for NJPW, and has done commentary in the past for ROH and WWE.

