As noted on Wednesday, Kazuchika Okada signed a multi-year deal with AEW and is the newest member of The Elite. When the news was announced Tokyo Sports had released a report claiming that Okada’s contract was somewhere in the ballpark of 2 billion yen ($13.5 million) over the course of the Rainmaker’s contract, which would average to about $4.5 million a year.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that number is not accurate at all. The real number has yet to be revealed and is considerably lower, but it is noted it was still a large number and that Okada is being paid very well. Okada attacked Eddie Kingston on Dynmite, an indication that he is targeting the AEW Triple Crown Championship.

