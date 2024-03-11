TNA held a series of television tapings on March 9th from St Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Full spoilers for the tapings, which will air at a later date on AXS TV, can be found below. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DO NOT CONTINUE READING. (Thanks to TNA Asylum)
– Rosemary defeated Masha Slamovich
– Mustafa Ali defeated Chris Sabin to retain the TNA X-Division Championship
– Josh Alexander defeated Oleg Prudius
– PCO interrupted a promo from Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve
– Frankie Kazarian defeated Ace Austin. After the match, Kazarian attacked Chris Bey which led to Eric Young making the save.
– Joe Hendry vs. AJ Francis (no result given)
– Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) defeated Beaa Moss & Vanna Black to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship
– The System and Nic Nemeth in-ring promo.
– Jake Something defeated Jason Hotch, Kevin Knight, Alan Angels and Heath Slater to become the new #1 contender to the X-Division Champion
– Time Splitters (Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA) defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)
– TNA Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve vs. PCO (no result given)
– Ash By Elegance def. Seleziya Sparx. Xia Brookside ran off Ash after the match.
– Jordynne Grace defeated Tasha Steelz to retain the TNA Knockouts Championship
– Nic Nemeth & Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey & Trent Seven) defeated Steve Maclin & The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel)