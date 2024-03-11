One week ago AEW saw the re-debut of Kazuchika Okada, who officially signed with the promotion after his surprising departure from NJPW. The Rainmaker immediately aligned with the Young Bucks, turned heel, and looks to be challenging Eddie Kingston for the AEW Triple Crown championship at AEW Dynasty, though that has yet to be confirmed.

Fightful Select reports today that AEW was very happy with Okada’s first week of performances, even calling it a “home run.” It is mentioned that the hope for Okada’s run in AEW is for him to do things differently than he had in Japan and further cementing him as a top act. Fightful adds that AEW President Tony Khan felt very confident in the chemistry Okada with the Young Bucks based off their real-life friendship and work done together in NJPW.

Okada and the Bucks, aka as the Elite, will be taking on Kingston, PAC, and Penta El Zero Miedo on this Wednesday’s AEW Big Business television special.