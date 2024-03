Tonight’s WWE Raw took place from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, one of the final episodes of the red-brand before WrestleMania 40.

Prior to the broadcast WWE taped two matchups for its weekly Main Event program that airs on streaming. You can find the results to those matches below. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DO NOT CONTINUE SCROLLING.

-Indus Sher defeated Akira Tozawa and Otis

-Chelsea Green defeated Natalya

(Thanks to WrestlingBodySlam.Com for sharing)