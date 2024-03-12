An update on the tragic death of Yukata Yoshie.

As noted on Sunday, Yoshie was rushed to the hospital after competing for AJPW. The promotion later informed his family that he had passed away. He was 50 years old.

Today, Tokyo Sports released a statement from Yoshie’s family, who revealed that the veteran wrestling star died due to arteriosclerosis, a condition that narrows the arteries. Their full statement can be read below. (via translation)

The bereaved family explained that the cause of death was “due to arteriosclerosis” and said, “It’s not caused by a professional wrestling match, so please don’t worry about it.”

Yoshie had worked for such promotions in the past as New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Pro Wrestling NOAH, ZERO-ONE, the aforementioned AJPW, among others. Wrestling Headlines would like to once again offer our condolences to the friends, family, and loved ones of the departed.