A wrestling veteran has passed away.

PWInsider.com has confirmed reports that Yutaka Yoshie has died at age 50.

Yoshie took ill after a match this weekend and was rushed to the hospital. All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) later announced that they were informed by his family that he ended up passing away.

The wrestling star had worked for such promotions in the past as New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Pro Wrestling NOAH, ZERO-ONE, the aforementioned AJPW, among others.

AJPW announced the following on their website (translated into English):

Notice of the passing of Yutaka Yoshie Yutaka Yoshie, who was participating in the Takasaki tournament held today, passed away on March 10, 2024. After Yutaka Yoshie returned to the waiting room after the game, his condition suddenly deteriorated and he was rushed to a hospital in Takasaki City, but he never returned home. We would like to remember Yutaka Yoshie’s achievements during his lifetime and pray for his soul to rest in peace. All Japan Pro Wrestling.

Hiroshi Tanahashi commented on the news on social media on Sunday morning.

“Yoshie-san, please rest in peace,” he posted via X. “Thank you IWGP tag .”

Our condolences to the family and friends of Yutaka Yoshie.