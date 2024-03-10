Shelton Benjamin is playing the free agent market.

The former WWE Superstar is currently a free agent, and has been in talks with some big promotions, according to a new report at Fightful Select.

Benjamin and All Elite Wrestling didn’t initially have talks when he became a free agent, however the two have had recent conversations about him possibly working for the company.

It is unclear if he would be signing a full-time contract, or if anything has been finalized, however the two sides have been in talks about potential appearances as recently as last month.

There were people within AEW who reportedly pushed for Benjamin in 2023 when there were rumors of his contract in WWE coming up. As it turned out, his deal wasn’t coming up at that particular time, but he ended up being released from WWE in the fall of 2023 anyway.

A veteran of multiple decades in the pro wrestling business, Shelton Benjamin had been in WWE since the launch of AEW, so he’s never had the opportunity to work with the promotion. He does have an extensive history with Ring Of Honor, which AEW President Tony Khan also owns.

We will keep you posted as additional details regarding Shelton Benjamin’s status continues to surface.