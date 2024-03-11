Muhammad Ali’s legacy grows.

The legendary boxer will be entering the WWE Hall of Fame wing as a part of the 2024 inductee class. The news was first broken by Variety, and later confirmed by WWE themselves.

BREAKING: As reported by @Variety, Muhammad Ali will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2024! FULL DETAILS https://t.co/skGGOzPIgt pic.twitter.com/JoF08Y32IL — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2024

Ali is best known to wrestling fans for his work as the special enforcer in the main event of WrestleMania 1, which saw Hulk Hogan and Mr. T defeat Paul Orndoff and Roddy Piper. He also had a famous wrestling exhibition bout against NJPW founder, former IWGP World Champion, and famed Japanese politician Antoni Inoki that many believe helped usher in the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

Ali joins Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, and the Us Express as entrants into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame.