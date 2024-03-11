Last night WWE held its Road To WrestleMania 40 house show event from the Lafayette Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana. Below are the match results courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com.

-Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

-AJ Styles defeat Carlito

-Kevin Owens & Becky Lynch defeated Grayson Waller & Nia Jax

-GUNTHER retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship over Jey Uso

-Bianca Belair, Naomi & Zelina Vega def. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Asuka & Kairi Sane)

-Omos (with MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa

-LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar

-Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes defeated Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa in the main event