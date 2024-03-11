Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Below is a preview for the show. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated if more matches are announced.

-Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

-Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler for the WWE women’s tag team championship

-Gauntlet Match For WWE Intercontinental Title Shot: Bronson Reed vs. Ricochet vs. Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. JD McDonagh