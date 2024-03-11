CM Punk may be out injured, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be missing a stop in his hometown of Chicago.

WWE announced today that the former world champion will be present at the March 25th edition of Raw, which takes place from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, one of the final Raws ahead of WrestleMania 40.

BREAKING: @CMPunk returns to Chicago when #WWERaw heads back to the Windy City on March 25! ️ TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/wBbcrbTz74 pic.twitter.com/n1YMjF2MH3 — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2024

Many believe that WWE will be giving Punk something to do at WrestleMania 40, whether it be hosting duties, a role on commentary, co-hosting the pre-show panel or even playing a part in one of the matches. Punk was injured in the Royal Rumble matchup and has not competed again since.

Stay tuned.