Tonight’s episode of NXT will take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Below is a preview of matches, including a title defense from Oba Femi as NXT marches closer towards its Stand & Deliver premium live event.
-Oba Femi vs. Brooks Jensen for the NXT North American Championship
-Shawn Spears vs. Ridge HOlland
-Gig Dolin vs. Arianna Grace
-Trick Williams will appear
