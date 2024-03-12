Tonight’s episode of NXT will take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Below is a preview of matches, including a title defense from Oba Femi as NXT marches closer towards its Stand & Deliver premium live event.

-Oba Femi vs. Brooks Jensen for the NXT North American Championship

-Shawn Spears vs. Ridge HOlland

-Gig Dolin vs. Arianna Grace

-Trick Williams will appear