Marvin Jackson’s lawsuit against WWE regarding injuries he claimed occurred during Wrestlemania 38 has been sent back to arbitration according to PW Insider.

Jackson filed a lawsuit against WWE on January 12, 2023, alleging a loss of hearing in his left ear during the event due to a pyrotechnics blast. The District Court of Tarrant County, Texas, dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Jackson couldn’t revive it in the same court. Despite filing an appeal, he was advised to pursue arbitration for damages.

In his lawsuit, Jackson sought over $1,000,000 in monetary relief, including damages, penalties, costs, expenses, prejudgment interest, and attorney’s fees, through a jury trial.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit recently upheld a decision by the District Court of Tarrant County, Texas, supporting WWE’s argument that any disputes related to Jackson’s claims must be resolved through arbitration.