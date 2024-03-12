The viewership numbers are in for the March 9th edition of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 427,000 viewers, a 6% drop from the previous Saturday’s viewership number of 455,000. It scored a rating of 0.13 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was the same number AEW pulled one week ago. As a reminder this episode was taped and did not air live.

The March 9th AEW Collision featured Bryan Danielson battling Shane Taylor, Chris Jericho battling Titan from CMLL, Mistico taking on Angelico, FTR declaring for the tag team titles tournament and an Atlanta Street Fight between House of Black and Team Mark Briscoe. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.