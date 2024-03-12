John Cena gives another update on his career.

The former 16-time world champion has said in countless interviews that his in-ring run is nearing its end despite numerous teases for a WrestleMania 40 appearance and even one more world title run. However, Cena did confirm during an interview with the Kelly Clarkson Show that at age 50 (currently 47) he’ll definitely be retired.

You know what, 50 is my absolute line in the sand. I would like to try to do it before that. But at 50 I’m just going to tweet, ‘Peace out, see ya.’ That’s it, I’m good.

He once again reiterates that there are other avenues of his life that he hopes to explore.

I was very much driven where WWE was my passion 24/7. And I’m very grateful, but I’ve grown and there’s a lot of other avenues I’m curious about in life,” Cena said. “And certainly being a great husband and partner is one of those. So I just want to try to do what I can in those avenues.

Cena made headlines on Sunday when he participated in the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony. The WWE legend did a bit where he recreated a naked streaker from an Oscars ceremony that took place in the 1970s. Check out his full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)