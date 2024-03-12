An update on this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class.

So far, WWE have announced four entrees into this year’s Hall of Fame class, including Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, The US Express (Barry Windham & Mike Rotunda) and the great Muhammad Ali. PW Insider is now reporting that fans should expect at least one more entrant to round out the 2024 class.

The report also notes that “legacy inductees” could possibly return this year. The legacy wing of the WWE Hall of Fame includes names like Bruiser Brody, Frank Gotch, El Santo, and more.

