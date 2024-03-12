Good news for international AEW fans.

Triller TV and FITE issued the following press release announcing that the promotions next three PPV events (Dynasty, Double or Nothing, Forbidden Door 3) are being offered in a triple-pack package for the low price of $49.99 for all AEW plus subscribers. Full details can be found below.

As part of our ongoing commitment to enrich the AEW Plus service with even more content and exclusive offers, AEW Plus subscribers on TrillerTV can now secure access to AEW PPVs in 2024 through special PPV bundle discounted deals.

The first bundle for 2024, AEW 2024 PPV – Triple Pack #1, includes three AEW PPVs: AEW Dynasty, AEW Double or Nothing, and AEW Forbidden Door, and is available now for order on TrillerTV.

AEW 2024 PPV – Triple Pack #1 is offered at the special price of $49.99 representing a 30% discount to the combined PPV price of the three events. The bundle is only available for purchase by users with an active AEW Plus subscription and will not be offered as a standalone purchase.

The bundle is a part of our commitment to enhance the AEW Plus offering through exclusive membership benefits and enhanced content offering.

In 2023, AEW Plus was packed with new content, from AEW Collision to Battle of the Belt specials, together with on-demand access to specially selected historical AEW pay-per-views. Just last December, AEW All In London 2023 was added to the roster, and this month, we are pleased to announce the addition of two more classic AEW pay-per-views – AEW Revolution 2020 and AEW Revolution 2021!

Additionally, starting January 1st, AEW fans in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Middle East and North Africa can now access all of AEW’s weekly shows live, without any holdbacks, same time as the US!

TrillerTV is the premier international destination for AEW fans, offering an exclusive platform, and is the very best way to enjoy AEW’s weekly shows and special programming commercial free!