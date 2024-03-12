TNA has announced the full lineup for this Thursday’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. As a reminder, these matches were previously taped. Check it out below.
-Mustafa Ali defends the TNA X-Division Championship against Chris Sabin
-Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Austin
-We’ll hear from Josh Alexander
-Joe Hendry vs. AJ Francis
-Nic Nemeth & Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey & Trent Seven) vs. Steve Maclin & The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel)
