TNA has announced the full lineup for this Thursday’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. As a reminder, these matches were previously taped. Check it out below.

-Mustafa Ali defends the TNA X-Division Championship against Chris Sabin

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Austin

-We’ll hear from Josh Alexander

-Joe Hendry vs. AJ Francis

-Nic Nemeth & Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey & Trent Seven) vs. Steve Maclin & The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel)