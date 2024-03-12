A new matchup has been added to this evening’s NXT on USA.
OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima) will take on LWO members Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro in tag team action as a part of the tag tournament, with the tournament winners challenging Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for the NXT tag titles at Stand & Deliver.
Who will move one step closer to #StandAndDeliver when O.T.M. takes on The #LWO TONIGHT on #WWENXT?
UPDATED LINEUP FOR 03/12 NXT:
-Oba Femi vs. Brooks Jensen for the NXT North American Championship
-OTM vs. LWO tag team tournament match
-Shawn Spears vs. Ridge HOlland
-Gig Dolin vs. Arianna Grace
-Trick Williams will appear