A new matchup has been added to this evening’s NXT on USA.

OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima) will take on LWO members Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro in tag team action as a part of the tag tournament, with the tournament winners challenging Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for the NXT tag titles at Stand & Deliver.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 03/12 NXT:

-Oba Femi vs. Brooks Jensen for the NXT North American Championship

-OTM vs. LWO tag team tournament match

-Shawn Spears vs. Ridge HOlland

-Gig Dolin vs. Arianna Grace

-Trick Williams will appear