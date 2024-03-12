Tonight’s episode of NXT takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Fightful’s Corey Brennan has revealed spoilers on matches and segments that the yellow-and-black brand has yet to reveal. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS STOP READING HERE.

Announces so far:

WWE NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi vs. Brooks Jensen

-Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland

-Gigi Dolin vs. Arianna Grace

– Trick Williams to appear

– LWO vs OTM tag team tournament match

Additions:

– Roxanne Perez is set for a promo.

-Thea Hail and Fallon Henley vs Kiana James and Izzy Dame

– Mr Stone vs Lexis King

Spoilers:

-Metafour are set to interrupt Trick Williams’ promo

-Wolf Dogs are set to be on commentary for LWO vs OTM.