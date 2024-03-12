Tonight’s episode of NXT takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Fightful’s Corey Brennan has revealed spoilers on matches and segments that the yellow-and-black brand has yet to reveal. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS STOP READING HERE.
Announces so far:
WWE NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi vs. Brooks Jensen
-Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland
-Gigi Dolin vs. Arianna Grace
– Trick Williams to appear
– LWO vs OTM tag team tournament match
Additions:
– Roxanne Perez is set for a promo.
-Thea Hail and Fallon Henley vs Kiana James and Izzy Dame
– Mr Stone vs Lexis King
Spoilers:
-Metafour are set to interrupt Trick Williams’ promo
-Wolf Dogs are set to be on commentary for LWO vs OTM.