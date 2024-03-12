WWE NXT Results 3/12/24

First Match: The LWO vs. OTM w/Scrypts In A First Round Match In A Number One Contenders Qualifying Match

OTM attacks LWO before the bell rings. Double Hip Toss. Nima with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Nima kicks Wilde in the gut. Nima tags in Price. Double Running Forearm. Price whips Wilde across the ring. Price clotheslines Wilde. Price punches Wilde in the back. Wilde with a waist lock go-behind. Price decks Wilde with a back elbow smash. Price with The Modified X-Plex for a one count. Price tags in Nima. Price with a corner clothesline. Nima drops Wilde with a Leaping Foot Stomp. Nima drives Wilde face first into the canvas. Wilde with The JawBreaker. Wilde tags in Toro. Toro with an Apron Enzuigiri. Toro with a Springboard Hurricanrana. LWO sends Price tumbling to the floor. Stereo Suicide Dives. Toro rolls Nima back into the ring. Toro tags in Wilde. LWO delivers their combination offense. Roundhouse Kick/Enzuigiri Combination for a one count. Wilde ducks a clothesline from Nima. Wilde is throwing haymakers at Nima. Nima launches Wilde to the corner. Wilde side steps Nima into the turnbuckles. Wilde slams Nima’s head on the top rope. Scrypts trips Wilde behind the referee’s back. Price knocks Wilde off the ring apron. Nima with The Deadlift SuperPlex for a two count.

OTM has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Nima applies the cravate. Nima drives his knee into the midsection of Wilde. Nima sends Wilde to the corner. Nima tags in Price. Wilde showcases his speed and agility. Wilde tags in Toro. Toro ducks a clothesline from Price. Toro dropkicks Nima. Toro with three haymakers. Toro with two running clotheslines. Toro sends Price face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Price launches Toro over the top rope. Toro with The Springboard Missile Dropkick for a two count. Toro applies a front face lock. Price drives Toro back first into the turnbuckles. Nima tags himself in. Toro with rapid fire haymakers. Nima reverses out of the irish whip from Toro. Toro side steps Nima into the turnbuckles. Toro repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Nima. Nima catches Toro in mid-air. Nima with a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Slam for a two count. Price SuperKicks Wilde. Toro with a Springboard Enzuigiri. Nima goes for a Bodyslam, but Toro lands back on his feet. Wilde wipes out OTM with a Flying Crossbody Block off Nima’s back. Nima decks Toro with a back elbow smash. Toro with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Toro fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Toro with The FrankenSteiner. LWO connects with The Assisted 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: The LWO via Pinfall

– Thea Hail is dejected that Jacy Jayne is ghosting her. However, she’s a grown ass woman and she has other friends. Thea picks Kelani Jordan to be her tag team partner for her match with Kiana James and Izzi Dame.

Roxanne Perez, AVA, Tatum Paxley Segment

Roxanne Perez: Last week is exactly what happens when you get sick and tired of trying to play by all the rules. That sweet, innocent, Roxanne Perez that was just happy to be here is no longer here. And it’s on your hands, because let’s be honest, this isn’t something that happened overnight. No, this has been boiling up inside of me for months and months. This is a culmination of an entire year. You guys remember Roadblock, one year ago. After defeating a living legend in Meiko Satomura, and giving everything I had, I collapsed inside this ring. And yeah, of course I collapsed after four months of me carrying this entire women’s division on the back of my shoulders. The pressure, the anxiety, the exhaustion I had to deal with after having the best rookie year in WWE history. And how was I was rewarded? My title was taken from me, and no one cared. Don’t worry, Roxanne, your time will come again. You’re so young, it will swing back around. 12 months of me busting my ass in Steel Cage matches, Weapon’s Wild matches, Devil’s Playground matches, while everyone else was too busy drooling over Tiffy Time or Becky Lynch winning a championship she could never win.

Okay, you know what, let’s talk about Becky, because I want to talk about that. Me and Becky Lynch, face-to-face, inside this ring, and you guys acted like I didn’t even exist. You guys want to know something? I went home crying that night because how everyone made me feel. How pathetic, right? So, screw you guys, screw all of you guys for booing me, and making me feel like I’m worthless. But now, I don’t care what you guys think. I don’t care about anyone’s stupid opinions. I am the most decorated woman in WWE NXT History. At the age of only 22, Breakout Tournament Winner, Iron Survivor Winner, Women’s Tag Champion, Women’s Champion. I’ve won everything, which brings me to Lyra Valkyria. You know, after Vengeance Day, I expected Lyra to come to me and say, hey, I’m sorry Roxanne, I’m so sorry that Latina Dancing Idiot, and my weird friend that I pretend to like screwed up our match. So, let’s run it back, let me give you the rematch that you deserve.

My name never came out of Lyra’s mouth. You know what she did? She went after the tag titles. That was when I realized, the only way I was going to get what I deserved, was by breaking rules, and doing it my way. And now everyone wants to cheer me, right? Now everyone wants to support me, but where the hell were all of you guys when Indi Hartwell was holding my championship? No one cared then. The NXT Universe reminds me of little Roxanne Perez, naive, confused, you don’t know what you want, but guess what? I know exactly what I want now. And I don’t need anyone’s support or anyone’s approval. It’s funny the way history repeats itself, right, Lyra? One year later, you’re the one taking that ride on the ambulance. And that pain you’re feeling right now, isn’t the pain from your arm, no, that’s the pain of your title being ripped away from you and being awarded to me. So now, thanks to the prodigy, you all have witnessed the rise and fall of Lyra Valkyria. So, AVA, you can go ahead and come out here, and vacate the title from Lyra and award it to the woman who deserves it, the woman who never lost it in the first place. Me.

AVA: Roxanne, you have so much to say. You talked about all of your accomplishments. But somehow you must have forgotten how you completely stepped out of line last week and put Lyra Valkyria in the ambulance for absolutely no good reason.

Roxanne Perez: Yeah, yeah, poor Lyra, I’m the worst. Let’s just skip to the part where you wish Lyra a speedy recovery, and you name me the new NXT Women’s Champion.

AVA: Roxanne, I wasn’t finished talking yet. Please don’t interrupt, again. Now, as I was saying, we didn’t just immediately strip you of your championship last year, we waited until we saw the full extent of your injuries. And while I may not have been the GM at the time, I do think…

Roxanne got into a quick brawl with Tatum Paxley to close the segment.

– Ilja Dragunov crashes Tony D’Angelo’s celebration with The Family. Dragunov congratulates The Don on his victory last week over Carmelo Hayes and being successful in different ventures. Tony may have everything, but Dragunov only has the NXT Championship. Dragunov says that no matter Tony has planned for Stand & Deliver, the NXT Title will go home with him. Tony wants Dragunov to know that he likes him. The Family drags Dragunov out of the restaurant and stuff him inside the trunk.

Second Match: Lexis King vs. Mr. Stone

Stone throws his towel at King before the bell rings. Stone is throwing haymakers at King. Stone ducks a clothesline from King. Stone tees off on King. King dumps Stone out of the ring. Stone with The Slingshot Pescado. Stone rolls King back into the ring. Stone goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but King ducks out of the way. King with a Sliding Knee Strike. King drags Stone to the center of the ring. King stomps on Stone’s chest. King with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. King talks smack to Stone. King kicks Stone in the ribs. King whips Stone across the ring. King with The Kitchen Sink. King kicks Stone in the back.

King applies the abdominal stretch. King with a gut punch. King bodyslams Stone. Stone is displaying his fighting spirit. King drives his knee into the midsection of Stone. King with a knife edge chop. King whips Stone back first into the turnbuckles. King puts Stone on the top turnbuckle. King with an overhand chop. Stone sends King crashing into the canvas. Stone with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. King SuperKicks Stone. King drops Stone with a Running Crossface. King connects with The Coronation to pickup the victory. After the match, King gets Stone in position for another Coronation. Von Wagner storms down the ramp to make the save.

Winner: Lexis King via Pinfall

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Oba Femi. Oba calls Jensen an ignorant boy that’s trying to convince himself that he’s ready for a fight. But in the reality, he’s not ready to step into his jungle. He will be slaughtered. DIJAK interrupts the conversation. DIJAK doesn’t buy what Oba’s selling. Once he’s done fooling around, let’s see if he can prove if he’s a real champion.

– We see Ridge Holland talking to his family on facetime. They wish him luck ahead of his match with Shawn Spears.

Third Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Brooks Jensen For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jensen backs Femi into the ropes. Strong lockup. Jensen shoves Femi. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Stalemate in the corner. Jensen applies a side headlock. Femi shoves Jensen off the ring apron. Femi drops Jensen with a shoulder tackle. Femi with a side headlock takeover. Jensen with heavy bodyshots. Jensen sends Femi to the corner. Femi launches Jensen over the top rope. Jensen with a straight right hand. Femi responds with a gut punch in mid-air. Femi with clubbing blows to Jensen’s back. Femi kicks Jensen in the gut. Femi decks Jensen with a back elbow smash. Femi and Jensen are trading back and forth shots. Femi whips Jensen across the ring. Jensen kicks Femi in the chest. Both guys are knocked down after a double clothesline. Jensen side steps Femi into the turnbuckles. Jensen scores a right jab. Jensen grabs a side headlock. Femi whips Jensen across the ring.

Jensen with a Headscissors Takeover. Jensen with a side headlock takeover. Femi answers with the headscissors escape. Femi with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Femi drives his knee into Jensen’s ribs. Femi repeatedly kicks Jensen in the back. Femi punches Jense in the back. Femi repeatedly stomps on Jensen’s chest. Femi with a Hip Toss. Femi continues to kick Jensen in the back. Forearm Exchange. Femi with Two Elbow Drops for a two count. Femi whips Jensen across the ring. Femi with another BackBreaker for a two count. Femi applies The Bear Hug. Femi sends Jensen to the corner. Femi goes for a Bodyslam, but Jensen lands back on his feet. Jensen rolls Femi over for a two count. Jensen dropkicks Femi over the top rope.

Jensen with a Flying Elbow Drop off the ring apron. Jensen rolls Femi back into the ring. Jensen ducks a clothesline from Femi. Jensen goes for a dropkick, but Femi holds onto the ropes. Femi with Two Uranage BackBreakers for a two count. Femi with a Running Uppercut. Femi applies a rear chin lock. Josh Briggs tells Jensen to get up. Jensen backs Femi into the turnbuckles. Femi with forearm shivers across the back of Jensen. Jensen decks Femi with a back elbow smash. Jensen with rapid fire haymakers. Jensen SuperKicks Femi. Femi reverses out of the irish whip from Jensen. Jensen scores the forearm knockdown. Jensen dropkicks Femi. Jensen ducks a clothesline from Femi. Jensen Powerslams Femi for a two count. Femi with a Back Body Drop. Femi stares at Briggs. Femi delivers The Snake Eyes. Femi with Two Toss Slams. Femi connects with Two PowerBombs to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT North American Champion, Oba Femi via Pinfall

– The Family teases throwing Ilja Dragunov over the bridge. Tony D’Angelo tells Dragunov that this is not personal, this is about the NXT Championship. Dragunov is not intimidated. Tony says that he can finish everything with a snap of his fingers. Dragunov begs Tony to snap his finger. Dragunov says that one thing Tony will find out about him is that he always finds a way.

Fourth Match: Gigi Dolin vs. Arianna Grace. If Gigi Dolin Loses, She Must Get A Makeover From Arianna Grace

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dolin backs Grace into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Dolin teases to punch Grace. Dolin tells Grace to bring it. Strong lockup. Grace applies a side headlock. Dolin whips Grace across the ring. Grace retreats to the outside. Dolin runs after Grace. Grace goes for an elbow drop, but Dolin ducks out of the way. Dolin with forearm shivers. Dolin with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Dolin follows that with a Running Hip Attack. Dolin with a running basement dropkick for a two count. Dolin goes for The X-Factor, but Grace ducks out of the way. Grace pulls Dolin down to the mat. Grace repeatedly stomps on Dolin’s chest. Grace with a Vertical Suplex. Grace with The Elbow Drop for a two count.

Grace applies a rear chin lock. Grace sends Dolin to the corner. Dolin rolls Grace over for a two count. Dolin with an inside cradle for a two count. Grace blocks the backslide cover. Grace drives her knee into the midsection of Dolin. Grace with The Judo Throw for a two count. Grace applies a chin bar. Grace drives her knee into the midsection of Dolin. Dolin with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Dolin delivers her combination offense. Dolin clotheslines Grace. Dolin with The Roundhouse Kick. Dolin drops Grace with The STO for a two count. Grace decks Dolin with a back elbow smash. Grace clotheslines Dolin. Grace talks smack to Dolin. Grace is trying to put a crown on Dolin’s head. Grace delivers a low blow behind the referee’s back. Grace continues to run her mouth. Dolin responds with a low blow, but it was right in front of the referee which forced the disqualification.

Winner: Arianna Grace via Disqualification

– We see Sol Ruca having a conversation with Karmen Petrovic. Sol has unfinished business with Blair Davenport. Lola Vice pokes fun at Petrovic being a karate girl. Vice says that Petrovic couldn’t beat her in a cage or a ring. Petrovic challenges Vice to a match. Sol is trying to be the peacemaker. Brinley Reece gives Sol props for her sportsmanship.

– Kelani Jordan got jumped in the backstage area ahead of this next tag team match.

Fifth Match: Kiana James & Izzi Dame vs. Thea Hail & Fallon Henley

Stereo Dropkicks. Hail and Henley treats Dame as a punching bag. Double Clothesline. Double Shoulder Tackle to James. Hail applies an arm-bar. Hail tags in Henley. Double Arm-Ringer. Henley applies a wrist lock. James backs Henley into the turnbuckles. James buries her shoulder into the midsection of Henley. Henley avoids The Corner Spear. Henley ducks a clothesline from James. Henley makes James sit down on the canvas. James avoids the low dropkick. Henley blocks a boot from James. Henley with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. James tags in Dame. Henley ducks a clothesline from Dame. Dame catches Henley in mid-air. Dame goes for a Fallaway Slam, but Henley lands back on her feet. Henley whips Dame across the ring. Henley with a Springboard Arm-Drag. Henley with a Modified House Call. Henley gets distracted by James. Henley ducks a clothesline from Dame. Dame dumps Henley face first on the top rope. Dame tags in James.

James is putting the boots to Henley. James drops Henley with a Running Boot for a two count. James slams Henley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. James with The Corner Spear. Dame tags herself in. Dame drives her knee into the midsection of Henley. Dame applies The Full Nelson Lock. James with heavy bodyshots. Dame with The Ful Nelson Slam for a two count. Dame stomps on Henley’s back. Dame uses the middle rope to choke Henley. Dame with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Dame applies the cravate. Hail gets distracted by Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx. Dame punches Henley in the back. Dame tags in James. Henley kicks James in the face. Henley with a deep arm-drag to Dame. James stops Henley in her tracks. Henley tags in Hail.

Hail with two flying polish hammers. Hail ducks a clothesline from Dame. Hail with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Hail thrust kicks the midsection of James. Hail with a Running SomerSault NeckBreaker. Hail Powerslams James. Hail with a SomerSault Senton. Hail with a Springboard Back Senton Splash for a two count. Henley clotheslines Dame to the floor. James hits The SpineBuster for a two count. James goes for a PowerBomb, but Hail counters with The Kimura Lock. James dumps Hail over the top rope. Dame levels Hail with The Big Boot as Jayne pulled Henley out of the path. Dame rolls Hail back into the ring. James connects with The Bankrupt to pickup the victory. After the match, Hail wants to know what she did to make Jacy change her attitude. She thought she finally found a friend. She changed herself for Jacy. And throughout this entire friendship, Jacy became a rottener version of herself. Hail idolized her, but she was wrong, and she is done. She apologizes for not being cool enough for Jacy’s toxic lifestyle. Guess what, the old Thea Hail is back, bitch.

Winner: Kiana James & Izzi Dame via Pinfall

– The No Quarter Catch Crew had a confrontation with Nathan Frazer, Axiom and Riley Osborne. Drew Gulak promises that The NQCC will be walking out of Stand & Deliver as the new NXT Tag Team Champions, and holder of the Heritage Cup.

– The Good Brothers are entering the Number One Contenders Qualifying Tournament. They’ll run through Hank Walker & Tank Ledger first. They are on a mission to deliver Magic Killers to every single tag team until they get a shot at The Wolf Dogs at Stand & Deliver.

Sixth Match: Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland

Spears with a knife edge chop. Holland drives Spears back first into the turnbuckles. Spears applies a front face lock. Holland blocks The Sunset Flip. Spears slaps Holland in the face. Spears tells Holland to let out the rage. Holland drops Spears with The Western Lariat. Holland sends Spears to the corner. Spears kicks Holland in the face. Spears side steps Holland into the turnbuckles. Spears with a chop/haymaker combination. Spears slams Holland’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Spears transitions into a corner mount. Holland shoves Spears. Holland delivers The Pounce. Holland drops Spears with The Big Boot. Spears sends Holland tumbling to the floor. Spears tugs on Holland’s hair. Holland sweeps out the legs of Spears. Holland with a knife edge chop. Holland punches Spears in the back. Holland uppercuts Spears. Holland teases the lawn dart. Spears drives Holland shoulder first into the steel ring post. Spears talks smack to Holland. Spears rolls Holland back into the ring. Spears transitions into a ground and pound attack. Spears stomps on Holland’s face.

Spears is lighting up Holland’s chest. Holland reverses out of the irish whip from Spears. Holland whips Spears back first into the turnbuckles. Spears kicks Holland in the gut. Spears drops Holland with The DDT for a two count. Spears drives his knee into Holland’s back. Spears applies a rear chin lock. Holland gets back to a vertical base. Following a snap mare takeover, Spears goes for a foot stomp, but Holland blocks it. Holland with an uppercut/forearm combination. Spears with Two SuperKicks. Spears gets Holland’s arms tied up in the ropes. Spears tees off on Holland. Spears says that Holland is letting his family down. Holland grabs Spears by his jaw. Holland HeadButts Spears. Holland with a Lariat. Holland is raining down haymakers. Holland launches Spears over the top rope. Holland throws Spears into the ringside barricade. Holland with a running shoulder tackle on the floor. Holland throws Spears into the steel ring steps. Holland Chokeslams Spears through the announce table. Holland rolls Spears back into the ring. Holland grabs a steel chair. The referee snatches the chair out of Holland’s hands. Spears rolls Holland over for a two count. Holland goes for The Northern Grit, but Spears lands back on his feet. Spears connects with The C4 into the chair to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shawn Spears via Pinfall

Trick Williams & Meta Four Segment

Trick Williams: Yo, yo, yo, cut the music. Now, usually I step into here, I get into this ring, I grab the microphone and I do my thing. But today, I’m struggling to find the words to say what I really need to say. I’m not going to lie, man. I’m pissed off. I’m angry. I feel betrayed. Family means something to me. When I say that you’re my brother, that means I got your back. When I say that you’re my brother, that means I take food off my plate to make sure you eat, too. And that’s what I did for two years, Melo. I had your back. For two years, I watched you succeed, I watched you get every single accolade that NXT has to offer, with a smile on my face because that’s what brothers do. Melo, why? I’m not going to lie. Melo, watching you succeed made me want to step up my game. It made me put the extra work in. I went into Shawn Michaels office, and I asked him, what do I need to do to take my game to the next level? And Melo you said, yes, you said that you were happy for me. I had no idea what was going to be on the other side of me taking a chance on myself, but that’s when Trick Willy was born.

I saw it, the fans saw it, and Melo, you saw it, too. Melo, I wanted you to be happy for me, the same way I was happy for you. But that’s when I heard the whispers. People saying Melo ain’t really happy for you. Melo making faces after your victories. No, man, I don’t believe that. And then John Cena told me himself, John Cena said, Trick, Melo is hating on you. I said, no, Melo is my boy, and Trick N Melo Gang, we always going to be here. And Melo that’s when I needed to see you, face-to-face, and I asked you, Melo, did you attack me? And you looked me in the eyes, and you lied to my face. Come to think about it, you’ve been lying for a long time. You lied about attacking me from behind. You lied about what was going on with Dragunov.

And the part that hurts the most is, you lied about being my brother. But it’s cool. Without all those lies; you found the one time to tell the truth. You told the truth about one thing, Melo. You stepped into this ring, and you told everybody, the reason why you did what you did is because we’re not on the same level. And I have to agree with you, Melo. We’re not on the same level. We’ve never been on the same level. I don’t care if you put on some Timberland boots, you on a step stool with a Ludacris afro, you still will never be on the same level as Trick Williams with your little punk ass. Melo, I had your back, and you stabbed me in mine. So, this is how we’re going to do it. At Stand & Deliver, we’re going to have a match, and I’m going to pay you back for everything that you did to me, and I’m going to put a little bit more on it. And I guarantee the whole crowd is going to chant, Whoop That Trick.

Noam Dar: Hello, hello, hello. Trick Williams, hear me now. Your rise has been epic, but let’s be real, we are sick and tired of hearing you complain about Melo, and how he smashed you up. Because the reality is, you deserved it.

Trick Williams: Noam, this ain’t the same man you used to know. I suggest you say what you need to say or you go ahead and mind your business and leave me alone.

Noam Dar: Trickster, calm. You and I are not that different. At Vengeance Day, you lost your best friend. Two weeks ago, I lost what mattered the most to me, the Heritage Cup. But the difference is, I didn’t run home, put my head in a pillow and cry about it. I made the big boy decision to move on to bigger and better things.

Trick Williams: Noam, I told you once, and I’m going to say it again. I’m really not in the mood, mind your business, and leave me alone.

Noam Dar: Okay, Tricky, I’ll make it really simple. I’m here to steal all that hype. Because let’s be serious, there’s nobody hotter than you right now.

Trick Williams: Looking the way Lash looking at me, I think everybody agrees.

Lash Legend: Now, Trick, don’t even play because you already know what’s up. You need to be listening to what Noam is trying to tell you, boo.

Noam Dar: You listen to Lash, and you listen to me. Supernova 11 is ready to blast off. And I can’t think of a better way to do it than by knocking you out. The one trick pony Williams. Next week, we’re not going to talk about it, we’re going to fight about it.

Trick tees off on Noam Dar and Oro Mensah. Trick starts making out with Lash Legend. Trick clears the ring as the show goes off the air.

