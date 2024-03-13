Prior to this evening’s NXT on USA airing the yellow-and-black brand taped matches for this week’s edition of NXT Level Up. Spoilers for those matches, which will air on Thursday, can be found below. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DO NOT CONTINUE READING.

-Blake Howard and Byron Saxton were on commentary.

-Lola Vice defeated Karlee Bright via a leg vice choking submission

-Channing Stacks Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino defeated Javier Bernal and Drake Morreaux (Beau Morris of the Bayou Boys from NXT Live Events) via cement shoes from Stacks on Drake.

-Sol Ruca defeated Wren Sinclair via Sol Snatcher.