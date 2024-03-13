Tonight’s edition of NXT took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as the yellow-and-black brand continues its path towards Stand & Deliver. Here are the big news items coming out of the show.

-LWO defeated OTM to earn a spot in the triple-threat tag match, where the winners will challenge for the NXT tag team titles at Stand & Deliver.

-Tony D’Angelo and The Family kidnapped Ilja Dragunov after the NXT Champion confronted them at a restaurant. Tony took Ilja to a bridge, where the two men hyped up their clash at Stand & Deliver.

-Oba Femi successfully retained the NXT North American Championship. He dominated Brooks Jensen while Josh Briggs watched from ringside.

-Trick Williams challenges Carmelo Hayes to a match at Stand & Deliver. He would get interrupted by Noam Dar so the match was not made official yet. Dar later challenged Williams to a match for March 19th.

MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR MARCH 19TH EDITION OF NXT:

-Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

-Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

-Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

-One member of No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Riley Osborne for the Heritage Cup

-Trick Williams vs. Noam Darm