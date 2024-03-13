Tonight AEW invades the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts for its first-ever Big Business special, a show that heavily hints at the debut of Mercedes Moné.
Below is a full preview for what has been announced thus far. Following along with our play-by-play coverage starting at 8pm EST/5pm PST at Wrestling Headlines.
-Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the AEW world championship
-Eddie Kingston, PAC & Penta vs. The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada
-Riho vs. Willow Nightingale
-Darby Allin vs. Jay White
-HOOK & Chris Jericho vs. Gate of Agony
