The viewership numbers are in for the March 11th edition of WWE Raw on the USA Network.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,751,000 viewers and scored a 0.56 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up in both categories from the March 4th episode, which drew 1,649,000 viewers and scored a 0.54 in the key demo. The red-brand was #1 in 18-49 amongst cable originals on Monday Night.

Raw saw a gauntlet match main event, one that was won by Sami Zayn. It also featured Cody Rhodes doing a sit-down interview with Michael Cole, another promo exchange between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch besting Liv Morgan in singles-action.

