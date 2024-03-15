An update on Kevin Kelly and his status with AEW.

As noted last week, AEW had removed Kelly from its commentator roster page, with word going around that he had been terminated. Kelly was not at the desk for AEW Revolution, nor was he at the ensuing episode of Collision, where he was once the lead play-by-play man before getting replaced by Tony Schiavone.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is believed that Kelly was fired, but AEW President Tony Khan has not made that official to the press or to his roster. Obviously, Kelly is not there, and his Twitter tirade about not being used is what is believed to have been the final straw.