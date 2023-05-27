WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has publicly congratulated new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

As noted, today’s WWE Night of Champions event opened with Rollins defeating AJ Styles in the tournament finals to capture the new WWE World Heavyweight Title. Triple H then entered the ring to present Rollins with the title. You can click here for photos and videos from the match.

In an update, Triple H took to Twitter after Night of Champions to publicly congratulate Rollins on making WWE history. He included one of his signature “Triple H points” photos.

“History made. An incredible ‘Freakin’ match to kick off an epic #WWENOC. Congratulations to your new World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins,” he wrote.

It was reported that Rollins vs. Styles had to open the show because Rollins had to fly back to the United States to continue filming the “Captain America: New World Order” movie, which is why Rollins missed the last two weeks of RAW. Rollins spoke to Byron Saxton in a post-match backstage interview and promised to be on Monday’s RAW in Albany, NY.

You can see Triple H’s full tweet below:

History made. An incredible “Freakin” match to kick off an epic #WWENOC. Congratulations to your new World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins. pic.twitter.com/NDJoxoaNir — Triple H (@TripleH) May 27, 2023

