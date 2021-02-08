AEW has announced two new matchups for this week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT.

First up…Leyla Hirsch takes on former NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa in the first round of the women’s championship eliminator tournament, where the winner faces off against Hikaru Shida for the AEW women’s title at the upcoming Revolution pay per view.

Next up…Ryan Nemeth returns to action as he faces PAC in a one-on-one showdown.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK’S DYNAMITE:

-Darby Allin versus Joey Janela for the TNT championship

-Leyla Hirsch versus Thunder Rosa Women’s Eliminator Tournament Round One

-Chris Jericho/MJF versus The Acclaimed

-Cody Rhodes/Lee Johnson versus Cezar Bononi/Peter Avalon

-KENTA/Kenny Omega versus Jon Moxley/Lance Archer

-PAC versus Ryan Nemeth