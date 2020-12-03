Ring of Honor has issued the following press release announcing two new matchups for the December 18th Final Battle pay per view.

Tony Deppen, Dak Draper, LSG, and Josh Woods will face one another in a fatal-four way matchup, with the winner receiving a shot at the ROH Television championship, which is held by Dragon Lee, later in the evening. Full details on the matches, as well as an updated card, can be found below.

All four competitors are seeking their first taste of gold in ROH. Each of them has been making waves in the Pure division as of late.

Woods scored the biggest victory of his career by pinning Jay Lethal on last weekend’s episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling.” LSG, looking to make his mark in singles competition after several years in the tag team ranks, took Lethal to the 15-minute timit the week before. Lethal was declared the winner by split decision, but LSG opened a lot of eyes.

Draper, the 2019 Top Prospect Tournament winner, is coming off an impressive win over Brian Johnson. Deppen, one of the top free agents in pro wrestling, made his ROH debut in the Pure Title Tournament and had a strong showing in defeat against veteran PJ Black.

At last year’s Final Battle, Lee ended Shane Taylor’s 218-day reign as World Television Champion. The ultra-talented La Faccion Ingobernable member made three successful title defenses early in 2020 before ROH went on hiatus due to the pandemic.

Will Lee pick up where he left off in 2020 and retain his title? Or will the winner of the four-way match pull off the upset at ROH’s biggest show of the year? Join us for Final Battle on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS FINAL BATTLE

FRIDAY, DEC. 18, 9 P.M. ET

ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND HONORCLUB

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH CHAMPION RUSH vs. BRODY KING

GRUDGE MATCH

JAY BRISCOE vs. EC3

FOUR-WAY MATCH FOR ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE SHOT

TONY DEPPEN vs. DAK DRAPER vs. LSG vs. JOSH WOODS

ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION DRAGON LEE vs. WINNER OF FOUR-WAY MATCH