Impact Wrestling has announced that Ultimate X will return at the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view.

The match will feature Mike Bailey, KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight, Angels and Jonathan Gresham. The winner will earn a future X-Division Title shot at the time and place of their choosing. The title is currently held by Chris Sabin.

Slammiversary will mark the Ultimate X debut for everyone except Bailey.

The 2023 Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, July 15 from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Nick Aldis vs. Alex Shelley (c)

Knockouts World Title Match

Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. Moose and Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Ultimate X Match

Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham

Winner receives a future X-Division Title shot at the time and place of their choosing.

Scott D’Amore and PCO vs. Bully Ray and Steve Maclin

Special Enforcer: NHL Legend Darren McCarty

