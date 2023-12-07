WWE issued the following press release announcing that The Undertaker will be bringing his 1 deadMAN SHOW to Perth, Australia in 2024. The show will take place on February 23rd from Fremantle Prison, with tickets going on sale December 15th. Taker’s show will happen one night prior to Elimination Chamber. Full details can be found below.

PERTH, Australia and STAMFORD, Conn., December 7, 2023 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW, taking place on Friday, February 23, 2024 from Fremantle Prison in Perth, Western Australia, will be available to purchase from 10 a.m. AWST on Friday, December 15, 2023, at www.livenation.com.au.

An exclusive fan pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. AWST on Thursday, December 14. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature WWE Legend The Undertaker in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance. The show has sold out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Antonio and London since debuting.

The show comes only one night ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth, taking place at Optus Stadium on Saturday, February 24, 2023. Tickets for Elimination Chamber: Perth are available for general purchase at www.ticketmaster.com.au.

For more information, stick with WWE.com or visit www.westernaustralia.com.

WWE and Tourism Western Australia acknowledge the traditional custodians throughout Western Australia and their continuing connection to the land, waters and culture. We pay our respects to all Aboriginal peoples; Elders past, present and emerging.