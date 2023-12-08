RUSH fires back at Jon Moxley.

After the Death Rider defeated RUSH in a Continental Classic matchup on last night’s AEW Dynamite he cut a promo backstage saying he was never afraid of the La Faccion Ingobernable member. For context, RUSH passed out after Moxley trapped him in a sleeper, but he did not get pinned or get submitted. Today, RUSH responded with a post on Twitter claiming that if he and Moxley fought in a “No Rules” match he would destroy him.

I didnt tap out, the ref didnt even check my arm to see if I was out. You have never beaten me clean, everyone knows id beat your fucking ass in a no rules match. This is becoming personal, and im going to defeat you on tv and prove to the world you cannot handle the BULL!

RUSH currently had three points (1-2) record in the Continental Classic, which means he is not yet eliminated from competition. Check out his post and promo below.