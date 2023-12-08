Braun Strowman discusses Bray Wyatt’s mic work.

The Monster Among Men called the late former Universal Champion the “epitome of talking on the microphone” during a recent interview with Bill Apter from Sportskeeda. His full thoughts can be read below.

Bray Wyatt was, in my opinion, the epitome of talking on a microphone with his character work, being able to go in and out of all these multiple characters, see his facial expressions change, hear his voice change. I don’t know anyone who’s done it, other than Paul Heyman, who’s just been timeless with what he does as a manager and stuff like that. But he still doesn’t have the range and abilities to go through these multiple different characters that Bray had inside of his head. So in my opinion, it’s Bray Wyatt.

Elsewhere in the interview, Strowman gave a medical update on his injury and hinted and when he thinks he might be able to return to the ring. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)