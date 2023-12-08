WWE has announced a new tag team matchup for tomorrow’s Tribute To The Troops edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Randy Orton will team with LA Knight to battle The Bloodline in tag team action.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS:

-Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

-Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross U.S. Title tournament Round 1

-Dragon lee vs. Santos Escobar U.S. Title tournament Round 1

-Randy Orton & LA Knight vs. The Bloodline

-CM Punk makes first SmackDown appearance since return