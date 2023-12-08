“Twisted Metal” TV series that features AEW’s Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth is coming back for a second season as Peacock renewed it. Joe plays the character physically, and Will Arnett does the dialogue.

Peacock issued the following:

PEACOCK’S LIVE-ACTION COMEDY “TWISTED METAL” STARRING ANTHONY MACKIE SCORES SECOND SEASON RENEWAL

Mackie Surprise Announced the S2 Renewal on Stage at The Game Awards Tonight at Peacock Theater

· Peacock’s high-octane action-comedy TWISTED METAL has been renewed for a second season. The series comes from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

· TWISTED METAL premiered on July 27 getting off to a fast start, establishing itself as our most-binged original in its first week and currently ranks among Peacock’s top three originals of all time as it continues to attract new viewers every week.

· Quote from Michael Jonathan Smith (Showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer): “I have to give a Sweet Tooth-sized thank you to our incredible fans – I read every comment and was so blown away by everyone’s love, support, and rabid enthusiasm for a paper bag. We are beyond thankful we get to continue the story of John Doe, Quiet, and Sweet Tooth as they face off against familiar faces and new grim foes in the long-awaited Twisted Metal tournament. The mixtape is made, and I’m thrilled to get back on the road with our stellar cast and crew.”

· Season one features executive producer and star Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Joe Seanoa (AEW), with executive producer/star Will Arnett (Lego Masters, Murderville) and Thomas Haden Church (Sideways, Divorce, Spider-Man: No Way Home).

· TWISTED METAL is a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) and written by Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai). The first season is about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

· TWISTED METAL premiered on July 27 with an audience score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes comprised from over 1000+ audience ratings and critics raving:

· “one of the best video game adaptations I’ve ever seen” – FORBES

· “entertaining, with traces of heart” – THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

· “For die-hard Anthony Mackie fans, Twisted Metal will be a treat, showcasing the actor’s snarky charisma in full force.” – THE WRAP

· “It’s crazy, crass, and downright impolite with its surprising amount of heart.” – IGN

· “it’s hard not to want more” – COLLIDER

· “hilariously unhinged scenarios” – PASTE MAGAZINE

· “tons of well-earned laughs, a diverse cast of eccentric characters with fleshed out and unique backstories, and a surprising amount of world-building” COMICBOOK

· TWISTED METAL is part of Peacock’s recent roster of Originals including POKER FACE, BUPKIS, BEL-AIR, BASED ON A TRUE STORY, THE TRAITORS, THE CONTINENTAL: FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK, LOVE ISLAND GAMES, MRS. DAVIS, and more. Additional anticipated content includes MR. MONK’S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE, DR. DEATH S2, ORLANDO BLOOM: TO THE EDGE, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP: RHONY LEGACY, TED, and more.

ABOUT SEASON ONE:

Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer: Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai)

Executive Producers: Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), Will Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios

Executive Producer / Star: Anthony Mackie (Make It With Gravy Productions)

Director: Kitao Sakurai (multiple episodes)

Produced by: Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Series Leads: Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa, with Will Arnett and Thomas Haden Church

Series Guest Stars: Neve Campbell, Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, Lou Beatty Jr., Chloe Fineman, Jason Mantzoukas

Format: 10 x 30 min episodes; live-action comedy, distributed internationally by Sony Pictures Television.